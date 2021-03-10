To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
The myth of a Red Sox Nation is laid bare by the action of management to lower the payroll by eliminating top-tier players. Their Tampa Bay general manager hit a triple replacing all top-tier outfielders — Betts, Bradley and Benintendi — with no-name mediocrity. The idea being, mix them with a few veterans to make them look like a major league team.
Maybe they’ll get lucky and win some games and the fans will show up anyway once COVID-19 is under control. The truth is the Fenway Group is a business, trying to redevelop Lansdowne Street and the Red Sox are just a piece of the business to help the process. Bottom line is all that matters. Let the stands stay empty!
Saul P. Heller
Peabody
||||