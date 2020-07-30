To the editor:
In response to a letter writer’s assertion on July 15 (”No racism in team name”) that there is no racism in the term Redskins, I did what my teachers taught me long ago and checked it out.
American dictionaries say Redskins is usually an offensive, denigrating, insulting or taboo designation. I can’t say if that is racism but I do wonder why an American team (and their fans) was proud of being called by a name many find offensive and insulting.
People who wanted to see the name changed are not “haters,” as the writer asserts. They would like to have the offensive term replaced by one that represents the American values and traditions we hold dear. That, to me, is the very opposite of being a “hater.”
Paula Garabedian Wall
Peabody
