To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Washington Redskins. Racist? Demeaning? How can that be? Hardly. When a sports team selects a name for itself, it chooses a name that symbolizes courage, honor and respect. Many chose Native American names as exemplars of their team spirit. The Indians fought valiantly against the European invaders to protect their freedom. Their courage ranks with the Spartan 300 at Thermopylae and the Texans at the Alamo. Values well worth emulating.
Today we see haters venting their spleen on American values and traditions. Their nihilistic pseudo anger must be combated.
Stanley Hoff
Peabody