To the editor:
I read the March 22 story “Politics upended by social distancing mandates,” and as a person who’s gathered thousands of nomination signatures for political candidates over the years, I know a thing or two about how it’s done.
It’s tedious work. You interact with hundreds of people a day. You’re sharing pens, shaking hands and having conversations up close with people who are kind enough to sign the papers. During a pandemic, this is downright dangerous.
The deadline for campaigns to hand in their nomination signatures is fast approaching. I know I wouldn’t want to be out there gathering signatures right now.
Our congressman, Rep. Seth Moulton, is right to say that “No one should have to choose between public health and securing a spot in a primary.”
Moulton, along with Rep. Joseph Kennedy III and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, did the right thing in requesting our state elected leaders take action to ease the requirement for signatures. They also made the right call by suspending their own signature-gathering activities. They are showing the kind of leadership in a crisis that we should expect from all elected leaders. We are fortunate to have one of them in our district.
Secretary Galvin, along with the governor, speaker and Senate president, need to come together and do what’s best for public health and for democracy.
Julie E. Curtis
Danvers
