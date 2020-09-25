To the editor:
Reading earlier this week about Councilor Steve Dibble’s charges that Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll has bullied him and others on the council, into voting on her initiatives made my blood boil.
I agree with the Sept. 23 letter “Councilor mistakes bullying for politics.”
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was quoted in 2018 about women in politics as saying, “Women, as a whole, are smarter than most of us male senators. And they work really hard, too.”
I do wonder too, if the problem isn’t Kim’s behavior, but the fact that we have a woman as mayor, and one who does her job very, very well.
In my opinion, Mayor Driscoll has done an amazing job in her almost 15 years as mayor of Salem.
There’s a reason she’s won the last four mayoral elections here in Salem, and I would like to list a few of those reasons here:
For one thing, Salem’s Haunted Happening has becoming safer under Driscoll’s leadership.
Second, we now have the Salem Ferry, providing and option for those that would like an alternative to the MBTA commuter rail (especially during the summer).
And, finally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Driscoll, the School Committee and Superintendent Zrike have done and outstanding job making sure this school year is as safe and productive as possible.
I would also like to acknowledge the other members of the council who have not resorted to making accusations and not having the proof to back it up.
We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and about to be drawn into a Supreme Court nomination battle that will change the ideological compass of the court for years to come.
The last thing we need is petty issues, especially amongst our elected officials.
Seth Mascolo
Salem
