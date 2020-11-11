To the editor;
It’s been announced that the MBTA is facing a $579 million deficit in the upcoming fiscal year due, in large part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MBTA’s response? While they would retain 85 percent of their bus service, 14 of those routes would be consolidated, another five would be shortened, and the 25 routes that are least used would be eliminated.
This is being proposed instead of raising fares for what would be the fourth time since 2012!
Service cuts are not what we need, especially when the economy might be able to return within the next year or so.
This past weekend, it reached almost 80 degrees on Sunday. Cutting service would put even more cars on the road and make the climate even hotter.
I hope that the Massachusetts Legislature can come together and put aside the funding necessary so these cuts aren’t needed.
Massachusetts needs more transportation options, not less.
Seth Mascolo
Salem
