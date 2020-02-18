To the editor:
A day doesn’t go by when we don’t come across a metric that points to a decline in social well-being of all but the wealthiest and most fortunate Americans, a drift since the 1980s under the standard fare of Republican and Democratic administrations alike. A recent example of such a metric may be found, of all places, within the business pages of the Feb. 15 New York Times, where Liz Alderman writes, “Although the (French pension) system has been criticized for being too generous, the incidence of poverty among older people in France is one of the lowest in the world – and far lower than in the United States.”
At a certain point, whether one is comparing health care or prescription drug costs, life spans, homelessness, food insecurity, etc., you begin to realize these are not random metrics pulled out of the air by our enemies to embarrass the home team, but that America truly is, for a highly developed nation, deeply “exceptional” -- but “exceptional” only in the same sense Trump is, noxiously so.
The necessary prescription is not to take two aspirins and see how we are the morning after Trump is defeated – the illness, the deviation from a healthy norm, has persisted far too long. The remedy is serious progressive change of the type Bernie Sanders has fought for his whole life.
Vote in the primary on Tuesday, March 3 as if our health depended on it.
Harvey Shapiro
Salem
