To the editor:
Our state works best with balanced leadership. Five out of our last six governors have been Republicans, balanced with a Democratic state Legislature and Democratic leadership in Washington. That balance has led Massachusetts to remarkable results over the last few decades. Gov. Charlie Baker, as a Republican, is one of the most popular and bipartisan governors in the entire country. In the U.S. Senate primary, he voted for and endorsed Kevin O’Connor. Gov. Baker stressed that O’Connor believed in the same values on a state level.
For example, O’Connor supports our law enforcement, the Second Amendment, affordable health care, strong borders, term limits and fiscal responsibility. Kevin will strive for tax reform and oppose the drastic and burdensome tax increases proposed on hard-working Massachusetts families.
I believe that Ed Markey means well. However, he has been in Washington since 1976, 20 years before I was even born. He was a co-sponsor of the radical Green New Deal, which he wouldn’t even vote for. He supports packing the Supreme Court, which would erode credibility in one of our most important institutions. With Elizabeth Warren already as one of our senators, I think it’s time to balance our representation in Washington.
Please consider supporting Kevin O’Connor for Senate on Nov. 3. He is endorsed by Gov. Baker, and will help Massachusetts grow even stronger in the future. Kevin is the common sense choice for Senate.
Matthew Hosman
Peabody
