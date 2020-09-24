To the editor:
I am writing in response to the article in the Sept. 21 Salem News about accusations that Salem’s mayor has been texting councilors (”Councilors say mayor doesn’t text them during meetings”). I initially read Mr. Dibble’s accusations with a grain of salt until I read Ward 2 Councilor Madore’s admission that she has received text messages (note the plural!) from the mayor during council meetings. At that point, it became clear that she felt she needed to cover herself, lest these texts become discoverable in an ethics inquiry.
So, giving Ms. Madore the benefit of a doubt that these texts were personal … why would the mayor be sending personal texts to her during publicly scheduled council meetings? Did she forget Ms. Madore was in these council meetings? And, what could these multiple personal texts from the mayor to Ms. Madore during council meetings be about? Exchanging lasagna recipes? Asking if this jacket goes with those trousers? Sending cute puppy videos (my personal favorite pastime)? The council meetings are held on behalf of us citizens. No councilors or the mayor should be using public time and resources to exchange personal texts – even if the puppies are absolutely adorable.
All kidding aside, the council is supposed to function as an independent body from the mayor. This embodies our very important system of checks and balances. Ms. Madore’s admission plainly shows that a full and independent inquiry is absolutely essential. And, it shows that Mr. Dibble may very well be right.
Jennifer Firth
Salem
