To the editor:
Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Edward Zielinski, well-known and loved as principal of the Witchcraft Heights Elementary School and then as a retired, respected and revered citizen of Salem and the world.
I could not believe the sad news. But it is in keeping with Mr. Z’s indomitable spirit and substantial strength that he would suffer a fatal stroke while exercising. That disciplined manner was a way of life for him, year after year, with or without medical complications, and with or without related health issues for his wife, Delores, whom he loved dearly and worried about always.
In the opinion of many, Mr. Z was the greatest living Son of Salem; and is now a Salem icon for the ages, renowned for his love of family, faith, Salem public schools, and its kids, especially Witchcraft Heights, and all things nautical, historical, Polish and just interesting.
My three children were lucky enough to attend Witchcraft Heights. Mr. Z always remembered their names, ages, and educational arc. But his knowledge of all Witchcraft Heights alumni was likewise vast, accurate, informed, and empathetic.
I was lucky enough to get to know Mr. Zielinski through his years of selfless volunteer work at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem.
Ed (by the way, in person I could never call him Ed, it was always Mr. Z.) was always the person I looked forward to meeting most at any and every club gathering. He and dear Dolores were always a delight to talk with about any and every topic under the sun, including politics, the sea (of course), public education, city gossip and hope for a better future for the next generation.
His community contributions in retirement (if that is possible) exceeded his manifold contributions during his years as a Salem educator, as he championed so many charitable, religious, youth, and marine causes.
Salem now is less without his quiet but firm, resolute and positive presence, in any and every setting, social, political, ethnic and faith-based.
Mr. Z now belongs to the ages, in general, and to Salem’s rich history and storied traditions, in particular. Ed was a true Son of Salem who committed his life to so many causes greater than himself, including family, faith, community, and hope for better days.
Fair weather and smooth sailing, Mr. Z.
Edward M. Moriarty Jr.
||||