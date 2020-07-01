To the editor:
It is a preventable pity that Beverly, the Garden City, is fast looking more and more like the Garbage City.
The city response is that all trashcans have been removed due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, this has created a parade of gutter trash. I walk the length of Lothrop Street often, and in addition to gutter trash there is notable trash (and abandoned dog poop bags) in people’s yards, and the parks. Underneath the benches is the resting place for cups, condiments, wrappers and uneaten food. The amount of trash in COVID-19 world has grown exponentially.
In the past week I had business that took me to our neighboring city Salem, and out to the tip of Cape Cod to Provincetown. Both places, despite being in the same pandemic, have ample trash barrels; most were uncovered (Beverly is using lack of covers as a reason why cans needed to disappear). There is a city worker occasionally sent out to pick up trash. This is not keeping up with the volume.
There are so many complicated issues that the pandemic has thrust us all unwillingly into, can’t we please get some trashcans back?
Georgia Bills
Beverly
