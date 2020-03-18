To the editor:
It seems as if Dane Street Beach in Beverly is literally going to the dogs.
One Sunday I stopped counting little piles of dog poo at 17.
The regulars do a fine job collecting their dog’s excrement but there is an increasing number of people who just leave it in the sand and on the grass where children play year round.
Saturday morning, the police said they already knew about the dead walrus. Monday afternoon it is still there gathering flies.
How about some attention to at least protect the children!
Marion Higgins
Beverly
