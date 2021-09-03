To the editor:
I am up in the grey morning light, waiting for Tropical Storm Henri to arrive later. I wonder if it will cause another delay tomorrow for my landscaper to plant a backyard tree to replace the one that died at the head of the driveway and we had to take down this winter. So many things have been delayed by the weather this year. Our roofing and house painting job has been going on since May, halted by 19 days of rain in July and so many more 90-plus degree days than the summer usually brings.
I have missed that tree at the head of the driveway. It had cast shadows over the driveway and kept our cars cool (garages and even driveways are rare in my neighborhood). The shade ensured that I could be casual about what time to prune and weed on that side of the house; now I have to pay closer attention to the position of the sun.
Last night I ran the i-Tree Design program that is on the Salem Tree Commission webpage. After outlining my house, the program presented a spiderweb that tells me which locations would have the most cost savings in heating and cooling. I should plant the tree to my true west but I have chosen a location that will eventually restore the privacy between me and my neighbor; we won’t have to rely so heavily on our window shades to show respect.
I haven’t minded tending the garden laid out by someone else that once had three large shade trees. Long ago, garden doyen Abby Burns told me to learn to cherish the shape and texture of plants and to search out the relatively few shade-loving flowering plants and shrubs. In truth, I was never going to put enough effort into learning about all those sunny flower options, but I can just about cope with the smaller number of shade options.
Now the rain is falling heavily on the roof and the gutters are overflowing. Under the tallest tree at the end of the house, the rain drifts down through the canopy so much more gently. I understand that 30% of the rainwater will cling to the leaves and another 30% will be taken up by the roots, slowing ground saturation and ultimately reducing stormwater issues in the low-lying areas nearby.
While I have been waiting this summer for a replacement for my backyard tree, my brother and I had to fly to Oregon for the memorial service for my aunt, who died at the age of 103. She was the last of my mother’s generation and her ashes were laid to rest in the family cemetery planted by my great-grandfather in 1891 when one of his six daughters (there were also six sons, those were pioneer days) died from typhoid, the ongoing scourge of contaminated water systems in those days. We are grateful that great-grandpa planted rows of cedars (?) expansive enough to surround an area the size of a church. Those plantings are now three stories tall and the welcoming cool of their shade creates the hush of a cathedral. Just beyond the trees, the prairie shimmers in the heat, once growing wheat but now planted with filbert trees to help future generations afford the maintenance of the cemetery. During the service, we did not see or smell the fires of Oregon and California but my brother’s plane from Alabama flying at 30,000 feet was at the same elevation as the smoke; no wonder I saw and smelled it when I got back to Salem!
This week yet another tall tree was lifted out of a neighbor’s yard by a huge crane, just a little whining of a chainsaw and the tree was gone. It makes you think that we must plan for added greenery in our future.
In selecting a new tree, I sought out two readily accessible lists of trees that are recommended for planting in Salem. The first is to be found in the Salem Tree Manual prepared and updated by the Salem Tree Commission and the tree warden and can be found at salem.com.
This list enumerates trees suitable for backyards but it is primarily a list of street tree recommendations. The city will plant street trees at your curb if you place a “tree planting request” through the See Click Fix webpage at seeclickfix.com/salem_ma/report
The second list tailored for Salem that I consulted was provided by the Greening of the Gateway Cities, the state program that is planting 2,400 trees in Salem over the next three years. My part of the city is not eligible but anyone can check the map to find out if they live in the planting zone and then request some trees: maurbancanopy.org/town/salem/
The state foresters help you pick out a tree or trees for your front, side or backyards for your home, condo or business. The program is F-R-E-E and the foresters will install the trees for you.
The Century Tree program to celebrate Salem’s 400th anniversary in 2026 is also worth mentioning and can be found at salem.com.
As private donations to the Salem Tree Fund build up, trees are planted in front lawns where they will mature to tall majestic specimens. With both of my sisters buried in Oregon, I have taken the opportunity to plant two Century Trees in their memory, although you won’t see their names or mine on the tree tag.
I am a little shy about saying which species I chose for my backyard, but it is a native tree. I just wish I could say that I know of lots of other new private tree plantings in backyards. It is going to take concerted action by many, many individuals to plan now to ensure that Salem looks greener in aerial photos in 20 years. Our streets and yards once had many more trees, we can bring that back and reap the benefits. Fall planting season starts in September and lasts until the frost comes and I encourage you to be a part of it.
Darleen Melis
Salem Tree Commission
||||