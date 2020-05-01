To the editor:
Studying Global Environmental Change at the University of New Hampshire has opened my eyes to numerous issues that are happening very close to my home. One issue that is significant in my life is the waste of plastic products. Living in Peabody, 15 minutes from the ocean, this is a problem that is corrupting our oceans. I walk on the beach and see trash lying on the sand and it aggravates me.
Pollution is hurting animals that live in the ocean. When pollution continues to build up, fish begin to take in the plastic and trash and they die.
Recently, Peabody has taken it upon themselves to eliminate the use of plastic bags. At Big Y, a grocery store in Peabody, we now have to pay 10 cents for a paper bag for groceries. This fee has made my family and I more cautious about remembering our reusable bags. Now, I have made sure to bring my reusable bags whenever I go to the grocery store or any other type of store that uses plastic bags.
On a smaller scale, we can continue to reduce our use of plastic. In coffee shops, we can use reusable cups and straws. When we go to the mall, we can also bring our reusable bags instead of using the regular plastic ones.
I would like to see other rules for plastic products besides just the grocery stores.
Hannah Zimmerman
Peabody
