To the editor:
I'm writing to add my voice to the growing chorus urging those who are vaccine hesitant to please get their vaccines.
No vaccine is 100% effective (not even the yearly flu shot).
However, the chances of getting seriously sick, hospitalized or even dying as a result of COVID-19 are greatly diminished.
I received my second shot of the Moderna vaccine back in April.
I had expected to feel awful. However, much to my surprise, all I felt was tired and was able to do my 2-mile walk later in the day.
The economy is reopening, folks are beginning to feel relieved after a year of isolation.
Staying unvaccinated not only leads to more folks getting sick, it almost makes it certain you'll get more seriously ill.
We cannot afford to play whack-a-mole with the economy, and those that feel their actions will not effect others.
Please, if only for yourself and your family, get your vaccine(s) today.
Seth Mascolo
Salem
||||