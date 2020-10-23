To the editor:
It’s October in Salem, and, even without a pandemic, it means that a lot of people come to our great city to take in all that we have to offer. This includes our famous Haunted Happenings festival for the month (we are the Halloween Capital of the World, after all).
Yes, tourists from across the country have been coming this month, as they would any year. However, this year has presented an unusual set of challenges.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and the Halloween experience has been unique this year as restaurants, tours and museums deal with reduced crowds and are working longer hours in order to make ends meet and make sure their businesses are profitable this year.
In the midst of all this activity is Salem’s special projects Coordinator, Ellen Talkowsky and police Capt. Dennis King, the acting police chief. They deserve a round of applause and standing ovation for how their departments have handled this unique and unusual year.
Salem in October is never an easy time, but I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen downtown. Salem isn’t a carnival, hence, it can’t be shut down. However, our city officials have been working hard to make sure this year is safe for everyone, and for that I think we should all thank them when we see them out there during the weekends.
Seth Mascolo
Salem
