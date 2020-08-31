To the editor:
Your August 27 front page reports that some Danvers firefighters and citizens are offended to hear that the Thin Blue Line flag can be perceived as partisan (”Firefighters: Thin Blue Line flags aren’t political”).
The possibility of political association should be a secondary question. The first question should be: How can anyone who cares about the real U.S. flag look at that Thin Blue Line flag and not be offended by its bleakness? The first time I saw the Thin Blue Line flag, I didn’t know what it was, but I was sure it wasn’t good. I thought it must represent some fascist movement that sees things in terms of black vs. white, us vs. them. When someone explained to me what it was, I was dismayed that any police officer would willingly be associated with it. Supporters of the Thin Blue Line flag: That design is not worthy of the good guys. Bury it in the ground and do not mourn its passing.
Duncan Cox
Salem