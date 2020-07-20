To the editor:
The Massachusetts Senate just passed a police reform bill, and in my opinion has not properly addressed the single most important factor in real reform, which is the vetting process.
Careful and critical examination of each candidate’s background, along with a thorough psychological examination prior to hiring is probably the most important component in determining whether or not an individual has the strength of character and moral capability of being a good peace officer.
Unfortunately, each individual police department is left on its own to make up a hiring procedure that they believe is adequate. Some are extremely efficient, taking months delving into an individual’s past, while others simply conduct a criminal background check.
What needs to be established is a standardized policy which guides police departments through a process that meticulously looks into an individual’s background to understand his or her motivations, biases and desires in choosing this profession, while creating confidence that their new police officer is a worthy person with a lesser chance of future liability.
Conrad J. Prosniewski
Salem councilor at large
Retired Salem police captain
