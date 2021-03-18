To the editor:
The article in March 15 Salem News about changes to bus service between Danvers and Salem Depot (”MBTA cutting Danvers bus route”)caught my interest. For years bus service locally has been the transportation mode of last resort. It is mostly underutilized due to infrequency and roundabout routes. An alternative to the Danvers situation would be to restore direct train service between Danvers and Salem Depot. The rails are still in use by freight trains between Salem and Peabody, and the right of way still exists between Peabody and Danvers.
Direct commuter rail service from Danvers was ended in 1958 when the Boston & Maine Railroad gave up the route. The MBTA takeover of former Boston & Maine local trackage in 1983 did not include the resumption of service to Danvers. This service could be restored now, and would attract ridership if adequate parking were established at both Danvers and Peabody at the location of the two former depots.
The major impediment to restoring service on the line would be the rebuilding of the wooden trestle over the Waters River that burned many years ago. Second would be the complete rebuilding of the existing track between Salem and Peabody, and the building of new rail on the existing roadbed from there to Danvers.
There has been talk lately of using diesel multiple unit cars instead of conventional locomotive hauled trains on some commuter rail lines. These are self-propelled rail cars, much like the old Buddliners of the 1950s, which could be tailored to the number of passengers at different times of day. As of now, most commuter trains are composed of up to seven coaches behind a diesel locomotive. Most mid-day trips only utilize one coach while the other cars are empty and just go along for the ride, wearing out the wheels for nothing. Individual self-powered units would eliminate that issue.
All of this has been discussed many times over the years, but nothing has come of it. Perhaps now is the time to reconsider it.
Richard Symmes
Beverly
