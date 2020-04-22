To the editor:
This is in reference to the April 20 editorial “Post office performing an essential service.” Our first Continental Congress considered the postal service so essential that it was the second act they founded when setting up our model of governance. The first was to establish a means of taxation and collection on import duties. The postal service was never intended as a means of revenue -- it depended on the largess of Congress to maintain its service. It was never intended to show a profit. By focusing on service, not profit, it could provide the level of service that was a priority in its time. A means was required that would bind the many into one. The postal service was and is that model.
If its should ever come to pass that our country comes under attack it will be unlike any we have ever experienced before. We will have a cleaner war. The goal of our new war is to only kill the people. No more physical destruction. Save the buildings, power stations, roads and over-all physical infrastructure. It will be necessary to account for as many persons as possible. A feat only capable by the postal service.
You letter carrier knows more about the people on his/her route than anyone one else. Who lives where and if you have family members with you if you are disabled and need medication. These personal matters become divulged after years of personal interaction. They are never solicited but are noted as a matter of fact. Letter carriers and clerks are the only segment of our government that has day-to-day contact with the American people.
Kenneth Bonacci
Salem