To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Matt Williams recently wrote a fascinating article on power rankings and how it performs. His Jan. 5 article, “New power seeding formula better than it looks,” gives the diverse effects it has on Massachusetts sports and the difference it has on the playoffs.
My freshman year at Beverly, we made it to the second round of the basketball playoffs. I did not realize the difference between Beverly’s league and Woburn’s. No one on my team presumed what we were getting ourselves into or the level that Woburn was. Since the whole season we were only playing our conference, we weren’t prepared for the division and we got ravaged.
Fast forward two years, completed ACL reconstruction and transferring schools, I was now at Tilton competing with some of the best basketball players. Last year my team went 18-8 and even though our record was not the best, we still took the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs. The reasoning for this is because our schedule included the top six teams in Class AA, which are higher teams than A. Since our schedule included the top teams and such a competitive schedule, we were more prepared, and it gave us a higher seeding. There is an immense difference between playing only your league games, and including teams from further conferences.
Even though our season was not 26-0, we ended up winning the NEPSAC championship, and were the top seed based on the level of competition we played from the power seeding experience.
Alyssa Moreland
Beverly
||||