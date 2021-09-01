To the editor:
I am proud of Congressman Seth Moulton for putting his own boots on the ground in Afghanistan to witness what was happening at Kabul airport.
Everyone is ready to move on from the Afghan war, which is understandable, but we can’t forget those we left behind: the interpreters and other Afghan allies we made promises to. They face a dangerous future under the Taliban, made all the worse by the U.S. arms and equipment that we left behind.
Moulton knows this situation well, as he helped with the immigration for his own military interpreter from his tours as a Marine in Iraq. During his years in office, Moulton supported faster processing for Afghan and Iraqi interpreters to immigrate to the United States, and he was advocating for more to be done as the war came closer to ending. He took this trip privately, in secret, without costing the taxpayer, and returned on a flight with seats that were going to go unused.
After 20 years at war in Afghanistan, I support Joe Biden and the decisions he made to get out. But I also support Moulton for his commitment to helping our allies, despite the political fallout.
Christopher Fuccione
Salem
