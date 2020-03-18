To the editor:
The coronavirus has spurred us to collaborate in a truly global project. Our information technology has come to a place where we can be in touch with each other everywhere in microseconds, we have a task that affects all of us, and the approach that we have taken includes the well-being of everyone. We have taken on a global task, which we are calling “flattening the curve.”
The purpose of flattening the curve is to hold back the rate at which the virus spreads. This is in order to enable our medical establishments to get hold of the needed equipment and supplies, to reduce the strain on our caretakers and first responders, and to improve our approach as we deal with the disease.
There is another global task: to address the issue of climate change. If ever there was an issue that required a global focus, climate change is it. And of course if ever there was an issue that we must address successfully, this is it. I have given the approach we have taken to the coronavirus the name of an introductory course – Preserving the Planet 101. This virus is not going to destroy the entire population of homo sapiens. Also, it causes death mostly in people who are over 80 – those of us who do not have very many more years.
If our approach to coronavirus actually provides us the worldwide insight that we can take on issues as global projects we might learn something from this experience that is worth far more than the most successful outcome of our current project. Philip Duffy, president and executive director of the Woods Hole Research Center, sees this relationship between the two issues:
The cumulative effects of climate change will prove to be much more serious than those of COVID-19, but climate change develops over years and decades rather than days and weeks. COVID-19 will likely pass in a matter of months. When that happens, the climate crisis will still be with us. Will we learn any lessons from the epidemic? Will we apply them to how we manage climate change? Let’s hope so. Maybe the main thing we could learn is that the unimaginable can happen.
So let’s all work together to make our approach to the coronavirus as successful as possible. Yes, because it is a very scary threat. But also, because in exploring and applying this global approach to the virus we are also learning that we can take on global tasks – that we can make the unimaginable happen.
Beebe Nelson
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.