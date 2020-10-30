To the editor:
We have a decision to make this year as to whether we want to continue making progress in our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of every American, retain our freedoms and save our Constitution from being destroyed..
We can go forward with a president who, in only four short years, has a long list of achievements including the appointment of three Supreme Court justices who believe in preserving our judicial system as directed by our Constitution. His vision and sincere love of country continues to guide us through a devastating pandemic while the Democrats and their partners in the press criticize his every move.
Or we can forget the economic success (before the coronavirus hit) and go back to the downward spiral of the Obama/Biden administration that left us with an economy going nowhere and a Common Core educational system that is bankrupting our children. Compare the Obama/Biden strategy of telling us and the whole world that we should be ashamed of our country with a president who unabashedly loves his country and tells the world about it.
Thanks to the Democrats and their allies in the press, the last two years have been chaotic and violent in Democrat-run cities like New York City, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, etc. Major cities are burning and being destroyed while Democrats look the other way and pretend these are “peaceful demonstrations.” Police have become targets for anarchist violence as shouts of “defunding or eliminating police” are heard throughout the country. The Democratic Party has been split into left-wing radicals who have dragged the rest into complying with their demands. Note: Our newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, was appointed to the Supreme Court despite every Democrat voting against her. Her outstanding judicial record was ignored. Instead they chose to boycott the hearings and used her religion (Catholic), her pro-life beliefs, and her record of constitutional justice as an excuse to vote against her.
Recognizing the anarchist movement threatening our country, our people have been awakened. Thanks to one man and his dedication to make America great again; our duly-elected President Donald Trump is continuing his efforts to destroy the “swamp.” He has persevered in spite of hatred from the left who threaten to impeach him again. He has slogged his way through the unbelievable antics of a Speaker of the House who insults him and his supporters every time she opens her mouth. The vitriol from Pelosi and her Democratic minions is like nothing ever seen in my lifetime.
The hatred from the media is even worse, given that it reaches millions of people every day who just want to live their lives with a sense of peace and goodwill. Since Inauguration Day 2017, President Trump and his family have lived with unbelievable criticism of their appearance and demeanor, while dismissing all accomplishments. The press has treated our beautiful and elegant first lady disgracefully. Both the president and his wife have borne the insults and carried on the duties of the office successfully in spite of it.
On the other hand, we have his opponent, Joe Biden, who has spent much of his campaign time secluded in his basement avoiding the public and questions that he has trouble answering. Difficult questions from the press are rare: Will you pack the Supreme Court if elected? Will you eliminate fracking? Will you eliminate the Electoral College? He mumbles and avoids the answers. He is on the record for stating his intention of eliminating all fossil fuels and replacing them with windmills and solar panels. He denies it, but it is easy to verify. Biden and his Democratic buddies want to cripple our country, make all of us dependent on government for everything, and overturn our Constitution. In the past, Democrats hid their true intentions, but since 2016, they have been unmasked and their intentions are clear.
Defunding/eliminating the police is part of the Democratic agenda. Think of your city or town with no police to defend you. They want to take away guns and ammunition. You will be unable to defend yourself and your family.
Don’t forget our own senators Ed Markey (running for re-election) and Elizabeth Warren, who are promoting the Green New Deal that would put us back to depending on foreign nations for oil and gas. Congressman Seth Moulton and the entire Democratic delegation (running for re-election) will go along with it because that’s what Democrats do. We finally have become an oil-independent nation able to supply our own citizens with needed oil and gas under President Trump and the Democrats want to end it.
Our Founding Fathers fought to make our country free and battled to present us with a Constitution like no other. They were aware that there would be challenges to preserve it and they were right. We endured through a Revolutionary War, a Civil War, and two World Wars. Our people are strong, but the forces against us are waging a war from within. We are being seduced into believing that wrong is right and right is wrong. Political correctness sometimes looks like reality, but it isn’t. It inhibits our freedom to speak out for fear of criticism. While we are cowered into silence, the left cheers and is emboldened to go further. They will stop at nothing to gain power.
The choice is clear. Do you want to elect a fragile old man who has a record of being on both sides of every issue for 47 years with no record of accomplishment except to make himself and his family wealthy? Or do you want a shaker and mover who has a long list of accomplishments in his less than four years as president? America needs a strong and fearless leader who can stand up to our enemies while negotiating with those who truly want peace. We are a sovereign nation that wants to remain sovereign and not become enmeshed in a global community run by the United Nations.
We still have the power of the vote. Use it to stop the Marxists in our society who hate liberty, freedom and the U.S. Constitution. The silent majority must be heard.
Gail M. Burke
Peabody
