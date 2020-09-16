To the editor:
I often want to write a letter to the editor after hearing what this president says, but I don’t.
Last week, after reading he has called dead soldiers “suckers” and prisoners of war “losers,” I feel compelled to write.
My father is a World War II veteran who, at 19 years old, saw the flag raised on Iwo Jima. Today he often asks me, “Why did I and others fight for this country just to be called names by this president?”
So I ask all veterans who voted for this president: Where is your respect for your wounded and fallen comrades? Do you care so little for those lost forever that you will again vote for this draft dodger?
Please think about this before you vote.
Donna Herman
Salem
