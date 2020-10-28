To the editor:
The presidential election could be decided by one issue that lies with the Supreme Court decision in 1973 of Roe v. Wade. That allowed women to have an abortion without government interference. This has caused much discussion and rancor among our citizens.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Dred Scott decision, concluded that under the Constitution, Blacks did not have the right to become citizens of the United States. The issue was slavery. President Abraham Lincoln was elected on being opposed to Dred Scott and slavery. You know the rest.
President Donald Trump is pro-life and successfully nominated a federal appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is also unabashedly pro-life, to the U.S. Supreme Court. This may not only the turning point for Roe v. Wade but also the election of president of the United States.
Philip J. Celeste
Danvers
