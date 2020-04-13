To the editor:
In this age of COVID-19, being held in jail or prison is fast becoming a life or death situation. The terrifying conditions at the Middleton Jail, where 28 people have now tested positive (a five-fold increase in one week), are a local example of a dangerous injustice sweeping the nation.
We at Voices Against Injustice applaud the state’s highest court for its ruling last week that some inmates awaiting trial may be released to help relieve the “crisis engendered by the COVID-19 epidemic.” We congratulate Billerica for doing the right thing early on by releasing 80 inmates from its jail. And we thank District Judge Young for his order for ICE to start releasing immigrants from the detention center in Bristol County.
But this is not nearly enough. Too many individuals, as yet convicted of nothing, languish behind bars simply because they lack the means to make bail, an injustice addressed daily by the Massachusetts Bail Fund and other groups. It is impossible for these people, and for many other detainees and prison employees, to stay safe when safety requires social distancing. As of April 7, at least three inmates in the Massachusetts correction system have died and over 80 have tested positive. More will follow. This is not justice.
We encourage all involved parties, the courts, the sheriffs, the district attorneys, to act swiftly to save many more innocent lives by removing all unconvicted individuals from custody. Please.
Maile Black
Voices Against Injustice
Salem
