To the editor:
I am writing to express my outrage at news reports indicating that inmates in Massachusetts prisons will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines ahead of both the elderly and the general population. I understand the need to protect prison guards and other prison employees and have no issue with those people being vaccinated on the priority basis used for employees and residents of other group living facilities. However, inoculating murderers, rapists, and common criminals ahead of elderly people like my 86-year-old father defies common sense.
It is a slap in the face to the tens of millions of Americans who have spent their entire lives working hard, paying taxes, and obeying the law. It says that society places a higher value on the lives of criminals than on their lives. Worse, It’s a potential death sentence to those people. If that’s not enough, consider that such policies may fan the flames of right wing zealotry at a time when America needs reconciliation, not more strife.
Rich Jagolta
Salem
