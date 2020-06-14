To the editor:
We are writing to voice our concerns regarding a proposed building project located at 30 Federal St., Salem. The developer pursuing the project is trying to shoehorn a building into a space for which it was never intended, and with little sensitivity to the existing neighborhood. The concerns of the abutters have largely been ignored. The written concerns of the Salem Redevelopment Authority have not been addressed by either the Design Review Board or by the City Zoning Department. Serious open questions regarding set-back, parking, and dimensional requirements remain unanswered after several in-person and written requests have been submitted. Nearly 50 neighbors and interested parties have written in opposition.
Fundamentally, the project being proposed at 30 Federal St. is a bad fit for the neighborhood and for the pedestrian corridor it abuts. Its design, as currently proposed, does not respect the scale or character of its surrounding environment. To date, the public review process has not been successful in producing alternatives that would mitigate the concerns listed above.
We call upon our public officials to take a stronger and more active hand to make certain that this project does not go forward. We ask that anyone who agrees with our concerns about this project in this highly visible location, reach out to city councilors and especially to the Salem Redevelopment Authority.
Charles Anzelone
Dick Artinian
Steve Bisson
Robert and Pamela Broderick
Joan Hopper
Patricia Hough
Stephen Immerman
David and Miranda Kachala
Ann Laaff
Jeanne Lovely
Steve and Catherine Pelletier
Jane and Rich Stauffer
Don Stone
Jim and Barbara Tobin
Adrian and Alina Vasile
Peg Ward
Salem