To the editor:
The people who live in Swampscott have chosen to be part of a small, coastal community that offers excellent schools, reliable public safety and dependable public services. However, the five-story, 128-unit 40B affordable housing project being proposed for Elm Place on a 1.6 acre lot for as many as 370 additional residents seems entirely out of both scale and context for a neighborhood of mostly two- and three-story single family homes. As proposed, this behemoth of a project jeopardizes the public safety, municipal resources, tax rate, traffic, parking and quality of life for all Swampscott residents.
There is no other five-story building in Swampscott nor is there any other existing housing that crams so many people into such a small area or causes such significant traffic, parking and public safety issues.
While there is, no doubt, a need for affordable housing in a community that exceeds many people’s economic reach, this project, as proposed, lacks sense, sensibility and scale. By way of comparison, the Machon senior affordable housing project, just yards away from the proposed Elm Place project, has 38 units with a capacity for no more than 76 residents on a one-acre site with 48 parking spaces. As proposed, the Elm Place project has 128 units with a capacity of 370 residents on a 1.6 acre site and 108 parking spaces.
In addition, the Elm Place project:
-- Could place an additional 115 students in Swampscott Public Schools adding at least a $1.2 million burden to the annual school budget and to taxpayers that does not include prospective pension, health insurance or special education expenditures and which could jeopardize the current new school building plans;
-- Could threaten the ability of the fire department to adequately respond to a fire in a fire-story wood-frame building;
-- Would place undue burden on the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, including the multi-million dollar Stacy Brook upgrades;
-- Would place additional strain on the town hall administrative services, ie. building, recreation, law enforcement, traffic control, open space, streets and road maintenance, etc.;
-- Would place undue stress for parking and traffic in the commuter rail neighborhood.
Swampscott is the third most densely populated town in the state and, as a result, suffers from the impact of that density, including increasing traffic congestion. To balance the needs of residents with economic development and ensure smart and sensible planning, the town was wise to hire Marzie Galazka as the first director of Community and Economic Development in 2019. However, this proposed $59,783,680 project places an entirely unfair and unwise burden on the town and its limited resources because of its size and scale.
We are part of a growing chorus of local residents who are expressing deep and multiple concerns that this project, as proposed, has no place at Elm Place – at least not without significant changes to mitigate legitimate concerns for public safety, costs, traffic, open space and parking. We have, therefore, formally organized ourselves as a grass roots group Swampscott Equity Association which seeks equity and fairness in balancing the need for affordable housing with those of local residents in terms of size, scale, density, impact and context within the community of this proposed project.
At a recent Select Board meeting, when discussing the possibility of buying an adjacent property as a way to reduce traffic, parking and open space concerns associated with the new Stanley School project, Chairman Peter Spellios voiced his thoughts, saying, “This is a way for us to mitigate, as a community, reasonable concerns of the neighborhood and the community about impacts of the project that I think, you know, just like we were talking about during public comments this evening (regarding the Elm Place development), it’s really about how you mitigate concerns and projects should be expected to have to spend money to mitigate concerns because It’s not enough to say, ‘we hear you’ and you just keep going…so now is the time to do it and do it right because it’s very hard to fix later on.”
The Swampscott Equity Association would therefore call on the Select Board, the director of Community and Economic Development, the Finance Committee, the police, fire and DPW Departments, the Town Administrator and all town civic leaders to show the same level of consideration to this project and do all they can to mitigate the numerous concerns of Swampscott’s townspeople regarding the deleterious impact on the quality of life in our community of project. There is a lack of information, no appropriate analysis of the fiscal impact on town resources and taxes, and lack of data analytics on traffic, water, sewer, surface drainage and parking. The town cannot make an informed decision without the benefit of this information and needs to take the time with which to gather that information through an independent and adequate study. This is not a neighborhood problem, this is a town-wide issue. This is a call to action.
Anne Driscoll, chair
Mary DeChillo,vice chair
Dave Legere, treasurer
The Swampscott Equity Association
