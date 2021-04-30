To the editor:
The North Shore Community Development Coalition Inc., has proposed expansion on the corner of Derby and Lafayette streets to include a 28,000-square-foot community health center with more than 50 employees along with 50 units of 100% affordable senior housing. Sounds good? On the surface, maybe. But then again, maybe not.
This is one of the busiest corners in Salem, but the project does not include parking except for 15 spaces behind the North Shore Bank. No parking for anyone who might need to visit the community health center. No loading/unloading space for supplies and/or equipment. No parking for the residents for the proposed affordable housing residents, their families who might visit, and/or their health care providers.
The Salem News ran an above-the-fold front page story on what a great project this is but never gave the other side of the story on the objections -- all a matter of public record and available on the Salem Redevelopment Authority and Zoning Board websites.
We strongly object to this project going forward without parking being added to the proposed construction instead of counting on municipal garages. The Salem Downtown B-5 District does not need this mega-project as it has been presented. Parking is needed without this construction. Constructing without parking is just not responsible on any level.
If you agree, get involved. Change is not a bad thing. Change without responsibility is not welcome.
Jone Sienkiewicz
Salem
