Stranded sea turtles are showing up on beaches in record numbers this year, in New England and as far south as Mississippi. There are two words missing from this story: Climate Change. Turtles are confused by the warming oceans in New England waters as well as in the Gulf of Mexico. If they stay too long and don’t migrate south in time, they risk death by stranding when the ocean suddenly turns cold.
Sea turtles have lived on earth since the dinosaurs. The dinosaurs died out, but sea turtles survived. Now sea turtles, polar bears, migratory birds and countless other species — including our own — are threatened by our warming climate. Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Legislature dilly-dallies. Readers should insist that their legislators merge the excellent climate bills, now under consideration, into the big, bold climate bill we desperately need. We are running out of time to save the fragile life on our planet. We’re all in it together.
Liza Ketchum
Watertown
