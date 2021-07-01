To the Editor:
This is in regard to the June 25 letter “Biden, bishops and the Eucharist.”
President Biden has rescinded the Mexico City policy and the Hyde amendment, both of which had prohibited the federal funding of abortions. With these decisions he is forcing millions of pro-life Americans to subsidize the taking of innocent life in the womb.
Catholic bishops are obliged to defend the basic human right to life, a fundamental right also acknowledged in our Constitution. These bishops have chosen not to be complicit in the hypocrisy of those who would receive communion and simultaneously compel taxpayers to fund the killing of the preborn. (Sadly, the Massachusetts Legislature voted in December of 2020 to make residents pay for the passive infanticide of babies born alive due to botched abortions.)
Most Americans prefer not to pay for the abortions of others.
A better understanding of the Eucharist would make clear the reasons for the bishops’ decision.
Teresa Gorm
Salem
||||