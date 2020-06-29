To the editor:
In their June 19 column “Offering hope for those struggling with opioids,” Mayor Driscoll and Dr. Samet rightly argue that more people should carry Narcan because doing so saves lives.
For the last two years, I have carried Narcan, which is easy both to obtain and to administer. Alarmingly, however, life insurance companies can drop coverage or increase rates for those who follow the sensible guidance of Driscoll and Samet. Accordingly, I filed S2416, which would prohibit discrimination in insurance on the basis of having a naloxone prescription.
While this bill did not advance this session, I am more determined than ever to redouble my efforts next session so that civic-minded individuals can do the right thing without suffering inappropriate consequences.
Joan B. Lovely
State senator
Second Essex District
Salem
