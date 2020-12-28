To the editor:
As a lifelong resident of Beverly, I am very pleased and proud to see all the efforts being made to increase diversity and inclusion in our city. Mayor Cahill and the City Council have been very active in sponsoring dialogue and providing support for the many organizations dedicated to social/racial equity and justice such as the Human Rights Committee, North Shore NAACP and the Beverly multi-faith coalition. Three things stand out to me – the hiring of Dr. Andre Morgan as the school district’s new director of opportunity, access and equity. The appointment of Dr. Kenann McKenzie as Ward 2 School Committee representative and the selection of Dominic Copeland as our Ward 6 city councilor. All three come with incredible credentials, will increase much needed diversity and benefit the quality of our city and schools in so many ways.
Lastly, I would like to say that I am very impressed with the level of volunteerism taking place in our city. The number of people involved in their religious organizations to help feed the hungry. Many of the same congregations supporting the great work of Family Promise of the North Shore to help address family homelessness. The many individuals who support Beverly Bootstraps. The many volunteers involved in local causes to address conservation and climate change, human rights and social and racial equity. Your efforts are making a difference and much appreciated!
Have a Happy and Healthy New Year!
Arnie Cowan
Beverly
