To the editor:
Teachers are the boots on the ground when it comes to ensuring students receive an education that allows them true success in life. With the onset of COVID-19, teachers have become lifelines. They suddenly need to reinvent themselves to do work like never before. As teachers make wellness calls with families, they are faced with consoling parents to figure out how to feed children, keep them safe, and pay the rent.
Teachers are planning with each other daily. I watch them “homeschooling” and managing their own children in the house while at the same time planning instruction and teaching from home. Teachers try to find quality activities to engage students and ensure that they are fair and accessible to all remotely. Technology in homes is a challenge. Getting printed materials to students is another hurdle. This is the new reality of instruction that our teachers and district leaders are managing.
I am proud of the teachers in Salem. I see them overcoming learning curves and using skills they never thought they had or would need.
As this new way of life and learning continues I take comfort in knowing that I work with an amazing group of people who make up the Salem Public Schools. Our teachers are on the front lines, but our custodians, food service workers, paras, office staff, transportation personnel, adjustment counselors, team leaders, district directors, and our executive teams have also been working hard for all of our students.
Leanne Smith
Principal
Witchcraft Heights Elementary School
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.