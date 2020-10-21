To the editor:
For the past five years, The Salem News has been kind enough to print my letter thanking all the supporters of our annual summer fundraiser for the Paul Ramsdell Scholarship Fund for Beverly High School. For obvious reasons, this year’s event was cancelled. Instead of showing my gratitude for our supporters, I would like to reflect on how fortunate I am to live in the city of Beverly.
What is so great about Beverly? Let us start with this very newspaper. I have been reading The Salem News (and Beverly Times, back in the day) for close to 50 years. While print media has taken a back seat to the internet, and more specifically social media, I spend enough time in front of a computer each day that I truly enjoy turning the pages of my local newspaper.
For landmarks, and memorable spots, let us begin with Lynch Park. This beautiful 16-acre property abutting the Atlantic Ocean is arguably one of the most enjoyable public places to take your family in all of Massachusetts. We have the North Shore Music Theatre, the Cabot Cinema and the Larcom Theatre for entertainment. We are home to Endicott College and the Montserrat School of Art.
Over the past 20 years, all our elementary schools received a facelift, and we built a new middle school and high school. Thousands of employees travel to the Cummings Center each day. Thank you, Bill Scanlon, for taking the best gamble in this city’s history when you sold the old Shoe/Black & Decker complex to Bill Cummings. The Cummings Center has truly transformed downtown Beverly into a thriving place for local shops and restaurants. The downtown transformation and T parking garage do not happen without the incredible rise of this office complex over the past 30 plus years. We are in the process of building a long overdue police station at the Cummings Center for our men and woman in blue.
Beverly has the only regional airport on the North Shore and Cape Ann. We have four supermarkets, if you include the recently added Whole Foods. As daunting as the roundabout seemed when it broke ground on Brimbal Avenue, it is now a welcome solution to a traffic problem that existed long before the shopping plaza opened. There are five train stations with final destinations of Rockport, Newburyport and, of course, the city of Boston.
We have Homecoming every August, followed by our Holiday Parade in November. The enrollment last fall for Beverly Youth Soccer was more than 1,000 boys and girls. The volunteers of this organization should be commended for their dedication and time each spring and fall. I am speculating that every Beverly reader knows of a relative or neighbor playing, or has played for, BYSA over the past 43 years. Harry Ball Field and Hurd Stadium are both well known among local sports enthusiasts.
On the political front, I could not be more pleased with our mayor, Mike Cahill, and our state representative, Jerry Parisella. I have known these two dedicated individuals for most of my 57 years, and while I may not always agree with some of the decisions made that affect our city, I can say with confidence that Mike and Jerry have worked as hard for Beverly as any local politicians in my lifetime. Mayor Cahill is criticized on social media on a regular basis simply because it is easier to lay blame than to give credit, especially with politicians. No one wants to see their taxes go up. When I purchased my home in North Beverly in 1996 for X, my property taxes were Y. Now, 24 years later, my home value has increased by 145%, while my property taxes have increased by 122%. This seems fair to me, especially with the quality of education my children have, and will continue to receive.
Thank you, Beverly, I am extremely proud to call you my home.
Jim Lucas
Beverly
