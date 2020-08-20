To the editor:
Since 1987, I have resided in Salem, where my wife and I raised our family. I grew up in Malden. In 1972, I was getting out of my car in the driveway when I encountered Ed Markey, who was running for state representative. That was the first time I ever met a politician campaigning for a state office or higher as he knocked on doors on my street. He earned my vote that day.
In May of 1976, the congressman from my district passed away suddenly. His name was Torbert McDonald. He was a World War II hero, captain of a PT boat, captain of the Harvard football team and John F. Kennedy’s roommate at Harvard. He was an usher at JFK’s wedding and a pallbearer at his funeral. I got to meet Congressman McDonald several times over the years, including in 1970 when he offered me a congressional appointment to attend West Point Military Academy, where I was recruited to play football. I didn’t accept that offer and went to Northeastern University instead. The passing of the congressman created an open position for the office. The field, as I recall, was crowded and I was familiar with some of the candidates but there was one that stood out. I supported Ed Markey for Congress.
Ed Markey has never disappointed me over the years. My wife taught kindergarten in the public school system for 35 years, and subsequent to her retirement she received a package delivered to our home. The package contained the American flag that was flown over our nation’s capital and presented to her as recognition for her dedication to education. Accompanying the flag was a letter and citation from Congressman Markey. Words couldn’t describe our appreciation. The flag was donated to the school department to fly proudly once again.
People often ask what Ed Markey has accomplished during his tenure in Washington, D.C., especially now, during this contentious primary. I’ll tell you about one, out of his more than 500 pieces of legislation that were written and filed by him. In April of 2012, I was an invited guest to attend an annual awards banquet in Boston for Project Triangle of Malden. This is a nonprofit organization that provides residential housing, job skills training and placement for developmentally challenged men and women. I was there on behalf of my younger brother, who was receiving a posthumous lifetime achievement award. Congressman Markey was there to receive a humanitarian of the year award, for his legislation, signed into law in 2010 by President Obama, that improved access to the internet, smartphones and television for Americans who are deaf and blind. The landmark 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act has been hailed by the disability community as one of the most important pieces of legislation since the American with Disabilities Act. I was proud and honored to have been seated at the guest table along with Congressman Markey that evening. I was once again proud about having supported him in his run for the U. S. Senate.
This past Sunday I attended the gathering at Salem Willows, where Sen. Markey was greeted by energized supporters who listened as some of our local elected officials praised Ed for his unselfish and dedicated service, to not only us in Massachusetts but throughout the country. He brought back memories speaking about how as a child growing up, his family would take the dedicated bus from Malden to Salem Willows in the summer. Yes, I rode on that bus many times as well!
There has never been a more important time to send Ed Markey back to the U.S. Senate.
Nate J. Lincoff
Salem
||||