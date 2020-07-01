To the editor:
Surprise -- gas companies aren’t repairing distribution line leaks (”Report cites slow progress fixing gas leaks,” June 26). And why should they? The utilities don’t pay for that leaked gas -- we consumers do. That’s right. In the greater Boston area, the cost of all that leaked gas is estimated at $90 million and it’s factored into the rates we consumers pay. And that leaked gas isn’t any old gas, it’s methane, a greenhouse gas 85 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.
Requiring gas companies to pay for lost gas works. According to the Conservation Law Foundation, Texas now limits how much utilities can charge for lost gas. In a two-year period (2010-2012), the state’s utilities reduced their gas leaks by 55%. In the same time period, Massachusetts gas companies reduced their gas leaks by only 4%.
Money is a serious motivator. No surprise there.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont
