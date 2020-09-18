To the editor:
On the Sept. 16 Salem News opinion page Donna Herman of Salem referenced a story from The Atlantic (“President insults veterans”). The story claimed that President Trump disparaged veterans by calling fallen heroes “losers” and “suckers.” The Atlantic claimed they had four sources that would not go on the record. Ms. Herman believes the story and did not question the validity of the article because she, like so many others on the far left, vote based on headlines or news sources that conveniently omit key facts.
I’m suspect of four sources that won’t go on the record because they have nothing to lose by lying. If you make the claim that the president, or anybody else, said something as horrendous as the above then stand up and make your accusation in the public space.
So far at least 21 people who were with the president have gone on the record to deny that the president said anything of the kind. Included in that 21 were at least two people who do not like President Trump. Former national security adviser John Bolton and Zach Fuentes, former White House deputy chief of staff to Gen. John Kelly, both have said the story was bogus. When even your enemies defend you it is a very safe bet that they’re telling the truth. The truth is something foreign to most media outlets today.
Charles Danforth
Danvers
||||