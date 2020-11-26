To the editor:
While reading the Nov. 20 newspaper, I was intrigued by an article on page 13 titled, “Peabody teacher asked to move police officer memorial.” The reporter explained that a Peabody Veterans Memorial High School teacher was asked to move a memorial displayed for police officers who died in 2020 from a high school hallway to the office of the school resource officer.
Mary Henry, Peabody Federation of Teachers president, said the union had defended the teacher’s right to display the memorial but were overruled by the school administration. She then stated the union sought legal counsel and were told “when it comes to 'political speech,' there are limitations to our rights and we really would not be successful if we grieved it.” Ms. Henry added that another teacher displays a Black Lives Matter sign in his/her classroom that can be seen from the same hallway. I assume that sign has not been moved by the school administration. It seems to me extremely convenient for the union to blame their decision not to grieve the administration’s decision on an unnamed lawyer. It also seems that there is a lot more to this story than meets the eye and your reporter failed to address some basic questions.
The first question would be who in the administration decided the memorial needed to be moved and why? And what are the procedures in place under the union contract governing this type of action? The second question is when did a memorial to police officers who died amount to “political speech?” I assume the teacher intended the memorial as a sign of respect for all police officers who have died in 2020. It certainly seems one teacher's display of sentiment is accepted by the administration and another teacher's sentiment is discouraged. I always thought one of the purposes of educating young minds was to encourage civil discussion, not to put down opinions you might disagree with.
The sheer hypocrisy of this issue at a public high school is breathtaking and I wonder how our young minds at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School view this action. I also wonder what the reaction would be if the sign displaying Black Lives Matter had been moved at the high school. I know the resulting article in The Salem News detailing that action would not appear on page 13 and I also know that I would be one of the first to say the decision was wrong and it was important to invite community discussion relating to the action. I would encourage the administration to put more thought into their actions in the future.
Ken Crossen
Peabody
