To the editor:
As we again move through the month of February, I am reminded of the great social achievements of a University of Chicago graduate and Harvard PhD, Dr. Carter Woodson, an African-American teacher and historian who in 1926 created a month of February event called Negro History Week, later renamed Black History Month.
Dr. Woodson also co-founded an organization called The Association For The Study Of Negro Life and History, also renamed The Study Of African American Life and History. Dr. Woodson chose the month of February to celebrate the birthdates of two very famous people associated with the Emancipation Proclamation, which officially ended slavery in the United States in 1865. The first, President Abraham Lincoln, who signed the proclamation, was born Feb. 7. The second honored person in Woodson’s event was Frederick Douglass, who was born on Feb. 14 into slavery, from which he escaped to become a major African-American leader for abolition. Douglass also became a famous writer, orator and statesman. He spent the rest of his life challenging the racism that most certainly did not end with the Emancipation Proclamation.
Dr. Woodson’s effort’s were notably motivated by the hope that promoting the achievements of African-American people since their emancipation from slavery, in spite of the fierce racism of his time could help create better relations between black and white Americans. I have also read, with great interest, that Dr. Woodson also believed that his mission might be further advanced if more attention and time was given by American school systems to the story of African-American life and history. I found this idea to bring a broader view of the African-American story to the schools to be of particular interest as a college anthropology teacher.
For more than 20 years, I have been making the point in my introductory history classes at Salem State University that the very idea of “race” is not real. It is instead what anthropology calls a “social construction” and it makes some kind of sense if your group is trying to justify an immoral socio-economic slavery program for another group of people if they are believed to be far less worthy or equal to your own group.
Yes, we most certainly have made progress since almost 250 years of slavery ended, and we have achieved some meaningful advances, especially in the 1960s and 70s. But it is equally obvious that there is still much more to be done, so that all of our citizens can have an equal opportunity to advance in our society. So, I do believe that if we would finally begin to scientifically challenge the very idea of “race’’ in our schools as suggested by Dr. Woodson, we would have a much better chance of dealing with current systemic racism.
To quote a famous biogeneticist, professor Spencer Wells, whose work I have used for many years, “The basic facts now show, unequivocally, that all humans have a common origin in Africa.” Wells further states that “Naturally occurring physical and cultural differences are really trivial. Under the surface, at the genetic level of our DNA, we are nearly identical and we should really start to see past the superficial features that divide us and start to recognize that we are all part of an extended human family.”
I have used this growing body of factual information for nearly 20 years now and have been often saddened to note how uninformed many of my introductory class students seemed to be about “race” and also very pleased when many of these students were pleased to find out that we are all are of one species. I do now also believe that the majority of young students are even more ready to accept this liberating information. Finally, my hope now, as a retired teacher, is that this information can and will be reconfigured as necessary and used in all levels of our elementary and high schools in Massachusetts.
John H. Quigley
Beverly
