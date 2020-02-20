To the editor:
Spring will soon be here and with it another opportunity for every homeowner to do their bit for the climate, insects, and birds:
Re-wild lawns, or overseed. If you enjoy a grassy lawn for children, pets,or recreation, there’s no shame -- you can overseed with low-growing white clover to add some pollinator friendly blossoms to the mix!
Install rain barrels. Your roof sheds hundreds of gallons of water every growing season! Divert the runoff from your gutter downspouts into a couple of these big barrels, and you will conserve water and have plenty to keep your garden lush.
Compost. Reduce waste and enrich your soil by composting kitchen organic waste, paper towels, grass clippings, shredded leaves. Compost and rich organic mulch not only save water and protects and feeds your plants, but sequesters carbon.
Create messy perimeters. Beneficial insects, small animals, and birds require brush and cover to nest, shelter and thrive. Allow a buildup of leaves and brush and even some rotting logs in out-of-the-way corners of your property.
Bird and bat houses. These flying miracles control mosquitoes, help pollinate and spread seed and give us delight.
Plant native flowering plants! Your agricultural extension website will have lists of pollinator-friendly plants for your area.
There is hope for our precious environment if we all do our part.
Nancy Henry
Gloucester
