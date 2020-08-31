To the editor:
America observes two Victory over Japan Days; Aug. 14 and Sept. 2. Though the surrender document signed aboard the battleship U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Harbor officially brought an end to World War II on Sept. 2, 1945, it was on Aug. 14, almost three weeks earlier, that America erupted in spontaneous jubilation when word came of Japan’s capitulation. And the celebratory mayhem lives on in the iconic “kiss photo” by Alfred Eisenstaedt of a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square.
With the Aug. 14 V-J Day occurring five days before my 10th birthday, I have vivid memories of my war-weary homefront breaking out with a celebration that topped that of the “dress rehearsal” of Victory in Europe Day three months earlier.
My Ward 2 neighborhood in Peabody responded to V-E Day that evening with an impromptu bonfire pieced together of hastily assembled combustibles in the middle of the Washington-Foster Street intersection. An effigy of Hitler was affixed to a pole atop the pyre. The crowd roared when flames licked at Der Fuehrer!
V-J Day demanded something more. That “more” turned out to be the derelict barn in the meadow pasture where our family cow grazed at the end of the dirt road extension of Blaney Avenue. A bit farther is the meadow pond where I fished the first and last thing every day. It’s also where embryonic hockey skills were honed into Peabody High School’s championship hockey teams. Heavy overgrowth renders that section of road impassible today. And the site of the barn is now part of the Meadow Golf Course.
That barn was where we kids played all kinds of imaginary games. We called it “Subby’s Barn” named for the last owner, old man Subolowski. Permission was granted by the powers to be to torch the barn. In anticipation of flying embers fire engines were positioned at strategic locations, awaiting evening darkness for maximum effect. When Subby’s Barn went up in a blaze of glory, we kids had to find another place to play.
Peter Kushkowski
Portland, Conn.