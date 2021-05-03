To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Words and labels do matter. The use of terms to describe a person or group of persons with intellectual disability is important.
However as long as society devalues a group, the negative connotation will follow the label. In the mid 1800s, the terms idiot, imbecile, and moron were the medical terms used at Fernald State School. Mentally deficient followed, then mental retardation, all attempted to leave the stigma behind. But as long as we view people with disabilities as less than whole, the negative connotation will follow the label.
Everybody has inherent worth. Our task is to recognize that worth in all of us by rising to a higher level of understanding of those who appear different from us. That requires listening and hearing the stories of others who have experienced life differently from ours.
Stephen Hoy
Beverly
