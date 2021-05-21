To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
If you are lucky enough to never have experienced a home fire, here’s what it feels like:
The fire department makes sure the flames are out and all residents are accounted for. Police are there to keep bystanders and traffic at a safe distance. Also among the first responders on scene? The Red Cross Disaster Action Team. You may have seen us recently at big fires around our Northeast territory from Newburyport to Beverly and Cape Ann, including multiple responses in Lawrence.
While firefighters and police work, these volunteers speak to the families who have just evacuated to make sure they have what they need to get through the next hours and days. Those needs could be anything from food and toiletries to arranging a place to spend the night. There is almost always a financial component, which we can meet thanks to generous donors.
Unfortunately, the need for Red Cross services has increased dramatically throughout the pandemic. Since last July, the Red Cross responded to an average of two fires every day around Massachusetts. Our volunteers are stretched thin and need help.
Our perfect volunteer has empathy, compassion and a willingness to help, but may or may not have any prior experience in emergency management. If you speak a second language – even better! The Red Cross is for everyone.
We’re offering a series of free “lunch and learn” segments on Thursdays to answer questions about what our volunteer Disaster Action Team does and how you can help. Or, if you would like to speak to someone one on one, please email Ray, Sean or Rick at MAVolunteers@redcross.org.
This year marks 140 years since the founding of the Red Cross. We have been there through world wars, natural disasters, mass casualty events and millions of small-scale tragedies that may never get public attention. We will be there after this pandemic ends – and ready for whatever the world throws at us next. Will you join us?
Kyle McWilliam-Lopez
Executive Director
American Red Cross of Northeast Massachusetts
