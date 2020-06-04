To the editor:
I want to say thank you to another group of essential government employees: the staff working at the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds.
Ever since the stay-at-home policy was put into place, the staff has worked in our building or remotely from their homes on alternating shifts to make sure that land records (including deeds and mortgages) continued to be recorded throughout this time, as well as facilitating access to the historic records that we maintain. Doing so ensured that the citizens could avail themselves of the historically low rates to buy, sell, and refinance their homes thereby playing a vital role in keeping our economy on track.
Thank you for a job well done and know that you make me proud of you every day.
John O’Brien
Register of Deeds
Salem
