I am a 74-year resident of Wenham and very pleased to have known Trudy Reid for the better part of 30 years as a friend and neighbor. I fully support her candidacy for town clerk and hope that she enjoys the backing of the town and is elected to return as our town clerk.
Trudy is committed to helping our town get back to the days of honor and respect. I have known her to be a hard-working, respectful and highly qualified person. Her resume is beyond reproach. I am firmly convinced she will serve the town of Wenham at the highest level again as she has previously; no training required.
I ask for your support and vote for Trudy Reid for town clerk.
Charles W. Chadder
Wenham
