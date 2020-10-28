To the editor:
As Salem continues to wade through uncharted waters, we face the challenge of sustaining our city with the hopes of having what we love and treasure in Salem still here for us when the crisis finally ends. I first want to thank our Board of Health, city leadership, the Salem police, the volunteers and many others for working so hard and taking difficult but necessary steps to navigate safely through the Halloween season.
This brings us to the challenge of supporting our businesses through this long running crisis. As Destination Salem, Salem Main Streets, Creative Collective and Historic Salem Inc have demonstrated, it’s a time to get creative and support Salem in November and through the holidays and have some fun doing it. Maybe take a walking tour that you haven’t taken before? There are so many to choose from! We have Historic Salem Inc.’s Halloween in Salem virtual house tour, and will have the annual Christmas in Salem house tours virtually as well. Many businesses have enhanced their online shopping options, as well as have protocols in place to still enjoy in person shopping safely. And Salem, whether it’s take out or dining in, is still the best place to eat. For gift ideas for friends still not heading out and about, who wouldn’t enjoy a massage to look forward to in the spring? For those of us not hard hit financially with COVID-19, shopping and enjoying local entertainment and activities is a win/win for us and our Salem community.
Alice Merkl
Salem
