A dear woman, Sandy Doyle, recently passed away, leaving behind a family that adored her as well as many friends, especially her sister, Debby.
Sandy was a big part of Salem’s community as she not only devoted herself to her family and friends, yet also gave her tenderness for the infants in the special care nursery at Salem Hospital.
Sandy’s warmth and love will be missed by those babies as that same warmth and love, along with her contagious smile that always would light up a room when she walked in, will be a loss for many.
Ruth Brennan
Salem
